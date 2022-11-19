Pin the Tail on (((the Donkey)))

Know (((thy enemy))).





Recorded November 19, 2022

Jew Coup: (((Norm Eisen))) v. Trump https://odysee.com/@AurigaBooks:e/joo_coup:6

November Revolution: Jew Coup v. Trump https://odysee.com/@AurigaBooks:e/jew-coup-nov-rev:4







Disclaimer: Nothing in this video contains medical or legal advice; the views expressed are solely the opinion of the content creator.





Cynthia F. Hodges, JD, LLM, MA is an attorney and author: “Den of Vipers: Central Banks & the Fake Economy.” (https://www.amazon.com/dp/0976392089?ref_=pe_3052080_397514860). She also has a BA and an MA in Germanic Studies.





Pen name: Tina Foster (Author of “Plastic Macca: The Secret Death of Beatle Paul McCartney” and “The Splitting Image: Exposing the Secret World of Doubles, Decoys, and Impostor Replacement”)





Web: cynthiahodges.com

Blogs: plasticmacca.blogspot.com, leadershipbygeorge.blogspot.com