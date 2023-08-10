Create New Account
Billionaires Will Kill You Before Global Warming Can
Alex Hammer
Published 20 hours ago

ClimateViewer News: https://climateviewer.com/ ClimateViewer Maps: https://climateviewer.org/

@climateviewer on YouTube


🔗 @ClimateViewer

https://connect.climateviewer.com/

👉 Forest Fire As A Military Weapon

https://apps.dtic.mil/sti/pdfs/AD0509724.pdf

👉 Weather as a Force Multiplierhttps://ia802603.us.archive.org/1/items/WeatherAsAForceMultiplier/WeatherAsAForceMultiplier.pdf

🎞 VIDEO REFERENCES

Why Billionaires are Obsessed With Blocking Out the Sun

https://time.com/6258126/solar-geoengineering-billionaries-george-soros/

EU Backs Bill Gates’ Plan to ‘Fight Global Warming’ by Blocking the Sun

https://slaynews.com/news/eu-backs-bill-gates-plan-fight-global-warming-blocking-sun/

Climate Viewer News

https://climateviewer.com/

George Soros Pushes Plan to Fight ‘Climate Change’ by Blocking the Sun

https://slaynews.com/news/george-soros-pushes-plan-fight-climate-change-blocking-sunlight/


Soros, Geoengineering, & Moon Dust

https://youtu.be/mEOSCq9O2d0

CBS News Pushes Bill Gates’ Plan to Fight ‘Climate Change’ by Blocking the Sun

https://slaynews.com/news/cbs-news-pushes-bill-gates-plan-fight-climate-change-blocking-sun/

“Accidental Geoengineering” with Ship Tracks and Contrails

https://climateviewer.com/2018/04/01/accidental-geoengineering-with-ship-tracks-contrails/

Shipping emissions may be cooling the planet by modifying clouds

https://newatlas.com/environment/shipping-emissions-planet-pollution-modified-clouds/

‘We’re changing the clouds.’ An unintended test of geoengineering is fueling record ocean warmth

https://www.science.org/content/article/changing-clouds-unforeseen-test-geoengineering-fueling-record-ocean-warmth

Shipping-Gate: Why Toxic VLSFO ‘Frankenstein Fuel’ Is Such A Danger For The Planet

https://www.forbes.com/sites/nishandegnarain/2020/12/21/shipping-gate-why-toxic-vlsfo-fuel-is-such-a-danger-for-global-shipping/?sh=4d396c8678fd

Year Without a Summer

https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Year_Without_a_Summer


