Billionaires Will Kill You Before Global Warming Can

👉 Forest Fire As A Military Weapon
https://apps.dtic.mil/sti/pdfs/AD0509724.pdf
👉 Weather as a Force Multiplierhttps://ia802603.us.archive.org/1/items/WeatherAsAForceMultiplier/WeatherAsAForceMultiplier.pdf
🎞 VIDEO REFERENCES
Why Billionaires are Obsessed With Blocking Out the Sun
https://time.com/6258126/solar-geoengineering-billionaries-george-soros/
EU Backs Bill Gates’ Plan to ‘Fight Global Warming’ by Blocking the Sun
https://slaynews.com/news/eu-backs-bill-gates-plan-fight-global-warming-blocking-sun/
Climate Viewer News
https://climateviewer.com/
George Soros Pushes Plan to Fight ‘Climate Change’ by Blocking the Sun
https://slaynews.com/news/george-soros-pushes-plan-fight-climate-change-blocking-sunlight/
Soros, Geoengineering, & Moon Dust
https://youtu.be/mEOSCq9O2d0
CBS News Pushes Bill Gates’ Plan to Fight ‘Climate Change’ by Blocking the Sun
https://slaynews.com/news/cbs-news-pushes-bill-gates-plan-fight-climate-change-blocking-sun/
“Accidental Geoengineering” with Ship Tracks and Contrails
https://climateviewer.com/2018/04/01/accidental-geoengineering-with-ship-tracks-contrails/
Shipping emissions may be cooling the planet by modifying clouds
https://newatlas.com/environment/shipping-emissions-planet-pollution-modified-clouds/
‘We’re changing the clouds.’ An unintended test of geoengineering is fueling record ocean warmth
https://www.science.org/content/article/changing-clouds-unforeseen-test-geoengineering-fueling-record-ocean-warmth
Shipping-Gate: Why Toxic VLSFO ‘Frankenstein Fuel’ Is Such A Danger For The Planet
https://www.forbes.com/sites/nishandegnarain/2020/12/21/shipping-gate-why-toxic-vlsfo-fuel-is-such-a-danger-for-global-shipping/?sh=4d396c8678fd
EU Backs Bill Gates’ Plan to ‘Fight Global Warming’ by Blocking the Sun
https://www.reddit.com/r/ScienceUncensored/comments/15jz4nm/eu_backs_bill_gates_plan_to_fight_global_warming/
Year Without a Summer
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Year_Without_a_Summer
