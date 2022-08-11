Unjust FBI Raid: No Evidence Needed For Warrant: Lawyer Confirms Epstein Protector Targeted Trump

Stew Peters Show





Eric Methany is a former Miami prosecutor and a Criminal Defense attorney.





He joins Stew to discuss the FBI RAID of President Trump at his Mar-a-Lago Residence.





Eric, through his experience as a defense attorney, knows how easy it is to get a search warrant from a judge.





Search warrants are almost never denied because the officer knows exactly what to put to convince the judge.

Eric states that what is on the sheet of paper given to the judge is completely different from the real story, but that is all the judge has.





Just because an agent has a search warrant, does not mean that there is any evidence.





Methany believes President Trump was targeted by the feds, who collaborated with a judge who protected Epstein and the Corrupt Clintons in order to take him out of the presidential race





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