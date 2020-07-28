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Trump not happy? Steve Forbes reacts to GOP's new stimulus bill
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6 views • July 28, 2020
Noted media publisher and CEO Steve Forbes reacts to the GOP's proposed new stimulus bill, what it could mean for President Trump's economy going into the fall and election day, the highly specific governmental powers he thinks Trump should exercise to make the bill work for Americans, and more. - with Newsmax TV's Greg Kelly
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