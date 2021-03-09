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The Mask on Me 🎵 Musical Parody of THE MAN IN ME (Dylan)
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795 views • March 09, 2021
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The slave in me would wear
Nearly any mask
And as for tests and vaccinations
There's not a question he would ask
It takes a tyrant like you
to get through...
...to the slave in me.
Fake news outlets waging
information wars
I think to myself
I might not take it anymore
But then a billionaire like
your kind
Gets through...to the slave in me
But oh, what a wonderful feeling
To know the government is near
I'll throw away all my freedoms...
Just to assuage my sense of fear!
The slave in me will hide sometimes
to keep from being seen
But that's just because he doesn't wanna
turn into some machine
Takes a woman like you
To enslave...and put a mask on me
Mmmm mmm mmm mmm mmmmmm
The slave in me would wear
Nearly any mask
And as for tests and vaccinations
There's not a question he would ask
It takes a tyrant like you
to get through...
...to the slave in me.
Fake news outlets waging
information wars
I think to myself
I might not take it anymore
But then a billionaire like
your kind
Gets through...to the slave in me
But oh, what a wonderful feeling
To know the government is near
I'll throw away all my freedoms...
Just to assuage my sense of fear!
The slave in me will hide sometimes
to keep from being seen
But that's just because he doesn't wanna
turn into some machine
Takes a woman like you
To enslave...and put a mask on me
Mmmm mmm mmm mmm mmmmmm
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