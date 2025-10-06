Joe Oltmann Untamed | Guest David Clements | A CASE FOR WAR | 10.6.25

On Joe Oltomann UNTAMED, Corruption is choking the foundations of our nation, and the judiciary is at the heart of it. In this explosive episode, legal scholar, former prosecutor, and truth-seeker David Clements steps into the spotlight to reveal how systemic corruption, entrenched power, and radical movements are threatening the rule of law in America. From election fraud to attacks on federal agents, David lays out a chilling roadmap showing exactly how these forces operate—and why they must be confronted head-on. This isn’t just a conversation; it’s a wake-up call.

With his decades of courtroom experience and years spent exposing deep-state manipulation, David unpacks the true danger posed by ANTIFA and their political enablers. From training camps to violent confrontations with law enforcement, the tactics of these domestic extremists are designed to undermine every pillar of our democracy. David’s insights expose the hidden connections, the backers, and the strategies that threaten ordinary Americans—making this episode a must-watch for anyone serious about defending freedom.

Get ready for an electrifying journey into the heart of America’s fight for justice. This episode doesn’t just inform—it empowers. David Clements presents a Case for War, calling out corruption, naming the threats, and showing what must be done to reclaim our nation. Tune in, brace yourself for the truth, and join the conversation before it’s too late.





