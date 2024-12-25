STORMY LANDING at S L C!

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
When Winter Storms cross the Great Basin, it makes for spectacular travel by Air, as we travel amongst the Clouds on our way to Salt Lake City Airport in Utah!
Here, in our ten-minute show, we experience first-hand, the Sunbreaks, the Minor Turbulence, our decent among the Clouds, The Great Salt Lake and Valley, and our approach and landing at S L C!