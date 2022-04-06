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'The Big Guy'
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262 views • April 06, 2022
[Bidan] Family Tie$
* Grand jury witness asked who ‘the big guy’ is.
* The grand jury is asking questions that lead right to the Oval Office.
* The media’s containment operation can’t contain a grand jury.
* There is a mountain of evidence — it’s all over and everybody knows it.
* The question isn’t “where is Hunter” any more; it’s “where is Hunter’s money”?
* Evidence from the laptop shows Hunter’s business partners paid Joe’s bills, and they shared joint bank accounts.
* If this investigation doesn’t lead straight to the White House, it will just prove that corruption is king in DC.
The full version of this segment is linked below.
Jesse Watters Primetime | 5 April 2022
https://video.foxnews.com/v/6303008393001
* Grand jury witness asked who ‘the big guy’ is.
* The grand jury is asking questions that lead right to the Oval Office.
* The media’s containment operation can’t contain a grand jury.
* There is a mountain of evidence — it’s all over and everybody knows it.
* The question isn’t “where is Hunter” any more; it’s “where is Hunter’s money”?
* Evidence from the laptop shows Hunter’s business partners paid Joe’s bills, and they shared joint bank accounts.
* If this investigation doesn’t lead straight to the White House, it will just prove that corruption is king in DC.
The full version of this segment is linked below.
Jesse Watters Primetime | 5 April 2022
https://video.foxnews.com/v/6303008393001
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