© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
The Unexplained Videos Of A Man Who Claims He Is In 2027
Follow
16
Share
Report
3868 views • November 07, 2021
Can anyone explain how this video came into being? Even trying to say that CGI or VR technology was used still has many questions without answers.
~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~
Video source: 'That Is Impossible' . Weekly videos with James Lafleur
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCjCPA4n3dkHOnAFN7koLOlA
~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~
NOTE: There is no link between The Impossible Channel and this channel.
~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~
Video source: 'That Is Impossible' . Weekly videos with James Lafleur
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCjCPA4n3dkHOnAFN7koLOlA
~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~
NOTE: There is no link between The Impossible Channel and this channel.
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.