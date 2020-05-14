David Goldberg's FINAL WORDS Classified docs reveal DEADLY Project Zyphr

In David Goldberg's final video before his death, he reveals two classified projects underway - Project Pogo & Project Zyphr - to stifle American free speech and the chilling plans scheduled for 2020/2021 that will result in the "extermination" of tens of millions of Americans.



On June 8th, David Goldberg passed away in his Brooklyn apartment. No cause of death was given and a cover-up began. David's friends came together to save his Youtube channel, and were able to access his floor safe and recover audio files, classified documents and other personal items.



Friends of David Goldberg will continue to compile his information and will release it after we receive legal permission to do so. At this time, the release of the classified documents may constitute a crime, so we are looking at all legal avenues to release them. We feel David's audio file should be released in the spirit of truth and free press.



Murdered for speaking out: Last words of David Goldberg warning of mass murder of Americans.



David Goldberg found dead in his New York apartment after predicting Iran War false flags.