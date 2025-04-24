China's successful Shenzhou 20 spacecraft launch - country's 15th crewed space mission

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Breathtaking footage captures China's successful Shenzhou-20 spacecraft launch — marking the country's 15th crewed space mission.
China launches the Shenzhou-20 spacecraft, sending 3 astronauts on a six-month mission.
The spacecraft, atop a Long March-2F carrier rocket, blasted off from the Jiuquan Satellite Launch Center in northwest China, Xinhua reported.
I also posted the 1,000 drone pre-show video before liftoff. Cynthia