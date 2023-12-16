Glyphosate Breastmilk Discussion with Dr. Stephanie Seneff and MomsAcrossAmerica, part 1 and 2

Courtesy of Zen Honeycutt. Originally uploaded on Apr 14, 2014.





Watch at 3:30 Seneff discuss why the levels of glyphosate are alarming and the impact it could be having on babies

3:40 Glyphosate found in pigs in relation to levels found in women 6:35 concentrates versus bio accumlates

6:50 Zen compares levels found in Moms to levels found in pigs with 5X amount of miscarriage, birth defects and smaller litters

7:40 Seneff discusses glyphosate and sperm toxicity to 9:08

9:18 What is glyphosate

10:00 maganese, cobalt and glyphosate

maganese and autism

13:22 Seneff on What is it that we can do immediately about getting glyphosate out of our bodies

16:59 Glutathione's importance in the body

17:35 Endocrine disruption ( birth defects and miscarriages),glyphosate

and breast cancer

18:54 Glyphosate and how eating organic makes a difference

20:23 How we eliminated glyphosate from my son's body (at detechable levels)

24:50 Zeolite and Seasalt in detoxing

25:40 How much water we would have to drink to have water

be the only source of glyphosate in our bodies

27:45 Ways to heal the gut and elminate food allergies

28:20 Correction no carbs on GAPS for a short time





Learn more about glyphosate and how to protect yourself and detox from it by clicking-on: tinyurl.com/DetoxingRoundup &

tinyurl.com/WhatIsRoundup



