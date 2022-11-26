Create New Account
And We Know 11.25.2022 Transparency is COMING! FTX protected, but MUSK attacked by DEMS [email protected] INFO spreading
High Hopes
Published Saturday |
LT of And We Know


November 25, 2022


We have come to a season, where many families are split now instead of being together. I know. I hear about it, yet we have many new friends don’t we…who understand all that is going on. Be thankful for that. It was probably one of the most expensive in nearly a century. We will try to bring some light information for this weekend, but still need to watch how they are prepping the battle for digital certification, continue to see how Twitter is working to expose the darkest secrets there, and really prep for the winter ahead.


Mirrored from https://rumble.com/v1x40n4-11.25.22-transparency-is-coming-ftx-protected-but-musk-attacked-by-dems-trf.html


trumpfreedomcurrent eventsnewspoliticspresidenttraffickingchristiantwitterelon muskinflationdigital currencythanksgivingltand we knowexposing evilftx

