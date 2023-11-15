Quo Vadis





Nov 15, 2023





In this video we share Our Lady's Message to Blessed Elena Aiello on the Chastisement by Fire.





Here is the Message of Our Lady to Blessed Elena Aiello on GOOD FRIDAY, March 23 1961:





The Madonna speaks: “My daughter, the scourge is near.





Much is spoken of peace, but all the world will soon be at war, and the streets will be stained with blood!





No gleam of light is seen in the world, because men live in the darkness of error, and the enormous weight of sin angers the justice of God. ”





“All nations will be punished, because sin has spread all over the world!





Tremendous will be the punishments, because man has arrived at an insupportable contest with his God and Father, and has exasperated His infinite Goodness! ”





“My heart bleeds for Italy also, which will be safe only in part for the Pope!





Oh! , what grief to see the representative of Christ on earth hated, persecuted, outraged! ”





“He, who is the Spiritual Father of the people, the defender of the Faith and of truth, whose face, radiant with light, shines upon the world, is greatly hated. ”





“He, who personifies Christ on earth, doing good for all, becomes thus outraged with impunity! ”





“Many iniquitous and wicked leaders of the people, who live and drag along with them their people outside the laws of God, showing themselves in sheep’s’ clothing, while being rapacious wolves, have ruined society, stirring it up against God and His Church. ”





“How can the world be saved, from the disaster that is about to crash down upon the misleading nations, if man does not repent of his errors and failings?





The only salvation is a complete repentance and return to God, and a true devotion to my Immaculate Heart, particularly in the daily recitation of my Rosary. ”





“Once there was the chastisement by water, but if there is not a returning to God, there will come the chastisement by fire, which will cover the streets of the world with blood. ” [Similar to Akita message]





“My daughter, cry out loudly, and let it be known to all, that, if they do not return to God, Italy too, will only in part be safe for the Pope. ”





“My heart of Mother, and Mediatrix of men, close to the mercy of God, invites, with many manifestations and many signs, the people to penance and to pardon.





But they respond with a storm of hate, blasphemies and sacrilegious profanations, as if blinded by an infernal rage.





I wish prayers and penance, in order that I may again obtain mercy and salvation for many souls — otherwise they will be lost. ”





Blessed Elena Aiello was an Italian nun and mystic, founder of the religious institute of the Minim Sisters of the Passion of Our Lord Jesus Christ.





She died in Rome on June 19, 1961.





Her remains are kept in the chapel of the Mother House in Cosenza.





Since then, there have been testimonies of miraculous conversions and healings, attributed to her intercession.





