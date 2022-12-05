Apple Is Loyal to the Chinese Government. It Is an Active Collaborator of the Murderous Dictatorship

https://gnews.org/articles/560966
Summary：11/29/2022 Tucker Carlson: Earlier this month, Apple did the bidding of the Chinese government to crush domestic protests against the communist party there. Tim Cook explains that you have to follow the laws of the countries that you operate in. And yet strangely, for a company that claims to respect local customs, Apple has done far more than its share to eliminate free speech in the United States. Apple is now an active collaborator with China's murderous police state.
