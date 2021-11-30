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IPACC_Issue3_JanssenVaccine Ingredients
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JANSSEN VACCINE INGREDIENTS
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What COVID-19 Vaccine Janssen contains
The active substance is Adenovirus type 26 encoding the SARS-CoV-2 spike glycoprotein**(Ad26.COV2-S) not less than 8.92 log10 infectious units (Inf.U) in each 0.5 mL dose.
**Produced in the PER.C6 TetR Cell Line and by recombinant DNA technology.

This product contains genetically modified organisms (GMOs).

The other ingredients (excipients) are:

10 vial pack: 2-hydroxypropyl-β-cyclodextrin (HBCD)
citric acid monohydrate
ethanol
hydrochloric acid
polysorbate 80
sodium chloride
sodium hydroxide
trisodium citrate dihydrate
water for injections
(see section 2: COVID-19 Vaccine Janssen contains sodium and COVID-19 Vaccine Janssen contains ethanol).

What COVID-19 Vaccine Janssen looks like and contents of the pack
Suspension for injection (injection). The suspension is colorless to slightly yellow, clear to very opalescent suspension (pH 6-6.4).

2.5 mL suspension in a multi-dose vial (type I glass) with a rubber stopper, aluminium crimp and blue plastic cap. Each vial contains 5 doses of 0.5 mL.

COVID-19 Vaccine Janssen is available in a pack containing 10 multi-dose vials.

Compiled by IPACC 2021
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vaccine ingredients
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