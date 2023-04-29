ABC News Censors Robert F. Kennedy Jr During His Primetime Interview, Citing 'False Claims' About Vaccines
"During our conversation Kennedy made false claims about the COVID-19 vaccines...We've used our editorial judgement and not included extended portions of that exchange in our interview."
https://rumble.com/v2kuni2-new-abc-news-censors-robert-f.-kennedy-jr-during-his-primetime-interview.html
https://twitter.com/TheChiefNerd/status/1651773745336295425
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.