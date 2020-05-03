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Dr. Fauci: ‘No Sports In 2020’
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37 views • May 03, 2020
April 30, 2020
War Room With Owen Shroyer
Owen and Tom talk about the ESPN poll stating people would only go to sports events if there is a vaccine.
Source: https://banned.video/watch?id=5eab81d45dafa9009b7f114f
War Room With Owen Shroyer
Owen and Tom talk about the ESPN poll stating people would only go to sports events if there is a vaccine.
Source: https://banned.video/watch?id=5eab81d45dafa9009b7f114f
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