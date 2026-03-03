"THIS IS WORLD WAR 3" - Iran War Could Destroy Global Economy As Attacks Escalate!

BUY GOLD HERE:

Josh Sigurdson talks with Mark Gonzales about the escalation of the Iran War as French President Emanuel Macron calls for nuclear arms to potentially be used.





President Trump says while the fight may go on for 4 or 5 weeks, it can go on as long as he wants and could be much longer. He claims it's possible there will be US military boots on the ground in Iran and that we've barely seen anything yet. Marco Rubio echoed these statements.





As this happens, the Strait of Hormuz has been shuttered, shocking the supply chain internationally. The UAE stock market was shut down for Monday and Tuesday. The largest oil refinery in the world was bombed in Saudi Arabia. While Iran was blamed, Iran claims Israel was behind the attack.





Meanwhile, Israel's stock market in Tel Aviv is at all time highs.





We are clearly seeing signs of a massive global economic shift and China is panic buying gold in the face of this. Dubai's gold market is facing shortages and lengthy delivery times.





If one wonders why Basel 3 was implemented in late 2024 bringing in bail in regimes, this may explain it. Of course they did not do this for nothing. They did it to use these policies eventually.





In the face of emergency, people are flooding into gold and silver and there is no sign this will calm. This is exactly how emergency orders will be forced.





Meanwhile, Pete Hegseth is claiming there may be attacks inside the United States. This is absolutely insane.





While there is a lot of fear surrounding this issue, it's important to know there are solutions, assuming people don't just sit around waiting to "see what happens."





This is the epitome of a world war scenario right now. Don't be caught sitting on your hands.





Stay tuned for more from WAM!





World Alternative Media

2026