https://gettr.com/post/p2fdbcm4c94

2023年4月24日@NFSCSpeaks @S7Gril 与 Live From America 的 Ryan Matta 一起讨论郭文贵先生案件的细节。





Ava分享了关于郭文贵的GTV的案子，2020年4月GTV被SEC要求停止营业时，所有的用户都在正常的使用GTV社交媒体平台。2021年9月GTV与SEC已经达成了和解，SEC同意退还投资者的资金，但是两年过去了，绝大多数投资者都没有收到退还的资金，包括投资人之一 Ava自己。

Apr 24, 2023 @NFSCSpeaks @S7Gril invites Ryan Matta of Live From America to discuss the details of Miles Guo's case.

Ava shared more detail about Miles Guo's case related to the GTV. When GTV was ordered by the SEC to cease operations in April 2020, all users were using the GTV social media platform normally. In September 2021, GTV and the SEC reached a settlement, and the SEC agreed to return investors' funds, but two years later, most investors have not received the returned funds, including one of the investors, Ava herself.



