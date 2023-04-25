Create New Account
Reformation 2.0 in Magdeburg am Dom (29.04.2023)
Reformation 2.0 in Magdeburg am Dom (29.04.2023)

Live-Übertragung auf
www.MitteldeutschlandTV.de

Anreise: http://bitly.ws/CbY7

📍Magdeburg  29.04.2023
📍Autokorso 11:30 - 13:30 Uhr
     Parkplatz Hammersteinweg
📍14:00 Uhr 
     Großkundgebung mit Aufzug                  
     Start Domplatz

Gäste
🎤  Dr. Magareta Griesz-
       Brisson
🎤  Lars Hünich
🎤  Anselm Lenz
🎤  Frank Liske
🎤  Udo Merx
🎤  Pfarrer Martin Michaelis
🎤  Dirk Hoffmann
🎤  Dr. Christina Baum
🎤  Dr. Daniel Langhans
🎤  Wolfgang Greulich
🎤  Frank Grossenbach
🎤  Skadi Helmert
🎤  Sven Lingreen    
🖥  Dr. Michael Yeadon
🖥  Prof. Dr. Sucharit Bhakdi
🖥  Dr. Wolfgang Wodarg
🖥  Dr. med. Carola Javid-Kistel
🖥  Dr. Bodo Schiffmann
📺  Beate Bahner
Musiker
🎼  Estéban Cortez
🎼  Simone Voss
🎼  Ben Arslan 
Moderation
🎤  Thomas Brauner Busfahrer
🎤  Susanne Leschik
🎤  Stephan Wohlgethan

Bitte folgt uns auf Telegram
https://t.me/MitteldeutschlandTV

