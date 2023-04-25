Reformation 2.0 in Magdeburg am Dom (29.04.2023)
Live-Übertragung auf
www.MitteldeutschlandTV.de
Anreise: http://bitly.ws/CbY7
📍Magdeburg 29.04.2023
📍Autokorso 11:30 - 13:30 Uhr
Parkplatz Hammersteinweg
📍14:00 Uhr
Großkundgebung mit Aufzug
Start Domplatz
Gäste
🎤 Dr. Magareta Griesz-
Brisson
🎤 Lars Hünich
🎤 Anselm Lenz
🎤 Frank Liske
🎤 Udo Merx
🎤 Pfarrer Martin Michaelis
🎤 Dirk Hoffmann
🎤 Dr. Christina Baum
🎤 Dr. Daniel Langhans
🎤 Wolfgang Greulich
🎤 Frank Grossenbach
🎤 Skadi Helmert
🎤 Sven Lingreen
🖥 Dr. Michael Yeadon
🖥 Prof. Dr. Sucharit Bhakdi
🖥 Dr. Wolfgang Wodarg
🖥 Dr. med. Carola Javid-Kistel
🖥 Dr. Bodo Schiffmann
📺 Beate Bahner
Musiker
🎼 Estéban Cortez
🎼 Simone Voss
🎼 Ben Arslan
Moderation
🎤 Thomas Brauner Busfahrer
🎤 Susanne Leschik
🎤 Stephan Wohlgethan
Bitte folgt uns auf Telegram
https://t.me/MitteldeutschlandTV
