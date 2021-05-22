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Informed Consent, Dr. Lee Merritt : The Big Lie A Bioweapon, Multi-dimensional Warfare, CCP, PLA, China, The Takedown of America
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253 views • May 22, 2021
https://www.podbean.com/site/EpisodeDownload/PB103E126RM4YM Rumble — In this explosive interview with Senior Editor Alex Newman of The New American magazine, former president of the Association of American Physicians and Surgeons (AAPS) Dr. Lee Merrit explains her belief that America is currently facing what appears to be biological warfare. Whether the Communist Chinese released the COVID19 virus on purpose or by accident is impossible to know, but the implications are enormous. When it comes to the new vaccines, Dr. Merrit, a former military doctor who studied biological warfare, goes through previous animal studies on the technology and paints a dire picture. However, even though modern medical schools do not often teach it, there are ways to treat viral infections that are time-tested and effective, she concludes.
Bio-warfare & Weaponization of Medicine Amid Covid
The New American Published January 15, 2021 716,470 Views

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BardsFM, A Conversation with Dr. Lee Merritt - 20210518
May 18, 2021
Vaxx wars.

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https://www.bards.fm/e/bardsfm-a-conversation-with-dr-lee-merritt-20210518/
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chinainformed consentbioweaponccpplamulti-dimensional warfaredr lee merrittthe takedown of america
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© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

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