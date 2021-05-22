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Informed Consent, Dr. Lee Merritt : The Big Lie A Bioweapon, Multi-dimensional Warfare, CCP, PLA, China, The Takedown of America
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253 views • May 22, 2021
https://www.podbean.com/site/EpisodeDownload/PB103E126RM4YM Rumble — In this explosive interview with Senior Editor Alex Newman of The New American magazine, former president of the Association of American Physicians and Surgeons (AAPS) Dr. Lee Merrit explains her belief that America is currently facing what appears to be biological warfare. Whether the Communist Chinese released the COVID19 virus on purpose or by accident is impossible to know, but the implications are enormous. When it comes to the new vaccines, Dr. Merrit, a former military doctor who studied biological warfare, goes through previous animal studies on the technology and paints a dire picture. However, even though modern medical schools do not often teach it, there are ways to treat viral infections that are time-tested and effective, she concludes.
Bio-warfare & Weaponization of Medicine Amid Covid
The New American Published January 15, 2021 716,470 Views
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BardsFM, A Conversation with Dr. Lee Merritt - 20210518
May 18, 2021
Vaxx wars.
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https://www.bards.fm/e/bardsfm-a-conversation-with-dr-lee-merritt-20210518/
Bio-warfare & Weaponization of Medicine Amid Covid
The New American Published January 15, 2021 716,470 Views
SUBSCRIBE
🇺🇸 The New American:
http://www.thenewamerican.com/
BardsFM, A Conversation with Dr. Lee Merritt - 20210518
May 18, 2021
Vaxx wars.
MY PILLOW: promo code BARDS
Go to https://www.mypillow.com/, scroll down the page and click on the Radio Listeners Square and use the promo code BARDS. or... Call 1-800-975-2939. Use promo code BARDS.
Newsletter sign-up: https://bardsofwarfilm.com
Donate: https://www.bards.fm/p/donate-1584248352/
Support the work via PayPal: paypal.me/bardsofwar
https://www.bards.fm/e/bardsfm-a-conversation-with-dr-lee-merritt-20210518/
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