FLAKY LADY - Ginger Hendricks ("Foxy Lady" PARODY SONG) for KAMALA Please LIKE, SHARE, COMMENT and SUBSCRIBE for more FUN songs like this :) Peace! -Brian Coyne

Sharing this video from 'Brian Coyne' at YouTube.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=U-4zayO1-Qk&ab_channel=BrianCoyne