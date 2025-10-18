Cooler Days, New Projects: Generator & Garden Plans!

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
In this episode of Occupy the Land, we tackle end-of-summer maintenance on our Arizona desert homestead! With cooler 63°F mornings, we set up a new flex-fuel generator (propane and gasoline) as a backup to our trusty diesel generator, ensuring uninterrupted power while we repair our solar system’s charge controller. We haul four food-grade IBC totes to store 3,000 gallons of pool water for gardening and construction, and Donna assembles a chicken coop to protect future garden beds. Amidst impending monsoon rains, we prep for a side-by-side vehicle purchase and share the greening desert landscape, showcasing our off-grid resilience and progress!