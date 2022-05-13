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Are you ready for extinction? October 2021 Update
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50 views • May 13, 2022
This video has been the most concise and truthful explanation of our current reality and the not too distant future! Buckle up... it will be a very bumpy ride!
Get in touch with the Most High and accept his redemption through Jesus Christ!
https://gatheringofchrist.org/
Get in touch with the Most High and accept his redemption through Jesus Christ!
https://gatheringofchrist.org/
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