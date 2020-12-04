BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrighteon SocialBrightAnswers.AIBrightNews.AI
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech.Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

OLE DAMMEGÅRD ~ False Flags & Secret Conspiracies [Age Of Truth TV]
Age Of Truth TV
Age Of Truth TV
298 followers
Follow
0
Download MP3
Share
Report
20 views • December 04, 2020
Age Of Truth TV presenter Lucas Alexander interviews internationally acclaimed truth speaker, the Danish born author, conspiracy researcher, lecturer, yoga teacher and artist, Ole Dammegård.

Ole Dammegård is one of the worlds leading researchers into the JFK (John F. Kennedy) and Olof Palme assasinations and is the author of the 1000+ page book "Coup D´Etat In Slow Motion" about the infamous death of Palme, the Swedish prime minister.
He is also researching staged events and is talking about how he believes that False Flag attacks are staged and used for political and financial purposes, where the end goal is global domination.

Ole Dammegård was in his home city Copenhagen in Denmark on May 30th, 2014, to take part in the Bilderberg Group demonstration, which took place in front of the Marriott Hotel in Copenhagen, where the annual Bilderberg Group meeting was held in 2014. Ole Dammegård met up with Age Of Truth TV at the Dome Of Visions in Copenhagen to talk about, what he calls, the whole global conspiracy.

Many heavy topics will be covered in this 2 hour and 10 minute edition of Age Of Truth TV. Topics like False Flags terror attacks, Secret Societies, Bilderberg Group, Mind Control (MK Ultra), Elite families, New World Order, Spirituality, the Olof Palme murder, the JFK assasination, the mysterious deaths of celebrities such as Whitney Houston and Michael Jackson, Free Energy and many other controversial topics.

Like always, Age Of Truth TV is approaching this interview from a sceptical point of view.

For much more information about Ole Dammegård, check his website: http://lightonconspiracies.com

For more about Age Of Truth TV: http://ageoftruth.dk/

AOT TV on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/groups/582202308540133/

AgeOfTruth.dk on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/AgeOfTruth

Contact Age Of Truth TV: [email protected]

Thank you for watching us !!!
Keywords
false flagmind controlnew world orderilluminaticonspiracies
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos

No related videos yet.

Recent News
France&#8217;s crisis deepens: Macron bans &#8220;illegitimate&#8221; protests after 2,500 arrests, 1,000 police injured

France’s crisis deepens: Macron bans “illegitimate” protests after 2,500 arrests, 1,000 police injured

Willow Tohi
Study of 57,793 Adults in 24 Countries Links Varied Social Activity to Better Cognitive Scores

Study of 57,793 Adults in 24 Countries Links Varied Social Activity to Better Cognitive Scores

Coco Somers
Researchers: AI tools could lead to &#8220;gradual disempowerment&#8221; of humanity

Researchers: AI tools could lead to “gradual disempowerment” of humanity

Ramon Tomey
Tehran Warns Citizens Against Travel to EU States Gripped by Violent Protests

Tehran Warns Citizens Against Travel to EU States Gripped by Violent Protests

Garrison Vance
Truth Social Shares Hit Record Low as User Traffic Declines, Data Shows

Truth Social Shares Hit Record Low as User Traffic Declines, Data Shows

Garrison Vance
Australia Moves to Sue Meta, TikTok and YouTube Over Failure to Enforce Under-16 Social Media Ban

Australia Moves to Sue Meta, TikTok and YouTube Over Failure to Enforce Under-16 Social Media Ban

Edison Reed
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon NewsBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrightNews.AIBrightAnswers.AI
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Keyboard Shortcuts
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy