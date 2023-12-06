Create New Account
SHaDoWCa7 sings ★ INVINCIBLE ★ World of Warcraft - Wrath of the Lich King
SHaDoWCa7
30 views
Published Yesterday

www.SHaDoWCa7.com
This video was originally posted to the internet on January 22, 2013.

---------------------------------------------------------------

Lyrics: (Wrath of the Lich King) INVINCIBLE

Comilito Equinus
Orbitas Lacuna
G'odhun Al korokh Boda Uhm
Boda Uhm Ron'kashal
Detrementum A Do Soladiatas
An Karanir Thanagor
Mor Ok Angalor
Mor Ok Gorum
Pala'Ahm Raval

----------------------------------

English Translation:

'O steed, (my) stalwart companion,
I mourn your loss, even in death.
(You were the) first in battle,
(And the) last to retreat,
Even so in death.
Alas, I have lost a part of myself.
Long live the king!
May his reign last forever!
May his strength
Fail him never!

