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is the way they communicate
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210 views • April 08, 2021
It is likely that the ten days of darkness will be absolutely essential, given that they way they communicate is via big events, MSM, and Hollywood.
Source Videos
Shakira & J. Lo's FULL Pepsi Super Bowl LIV Halftime Show --> https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=pILCn6VO_RU
Catch Me If You Can - Come Fly With Me clip --> https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=S0Tzfi5iLwc&;t=87s
Catch me if you can(2002) - You know why the yankees always win? | Movieclip(2) --> https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=fxCoCAB9N84
Ricky Gervais' Monologue - 2020 Golden Globes --> https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=LCNdTLHZAeo
Source Videos
Shakira & J. Lo's FULL Pepsi Super Bowl LIV Halftime Show --> https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=pILCn6VO_RU
Catch Me If You Can - Come Fly With Me clip --> https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=S0Tzfi5iLwc&;t=87s
Catch me if you can(2002) - You know why the yankees always win? | Movieclip(2) --> https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=fxCoCAB9N84
Ricky Gervais' Monologue - 2020 Golden Globes --> https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=LCNdTLHZAeo
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