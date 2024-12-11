A great many T-72M1 tanks and BMP-1s from the scattered Syrian army are now being carefully collected along the roadsides by the new Syrian authorities to staff their own armed forces.

It is possible that when all this equipment is hauled to repair and storage bases, the Israeli Air Force will also begin to strike them.

Adding:

Meanwhile, the Iraqi army is digging trenches along the border with Syria to prevent 'peaceful' armed opposition fighters from inadvertently crossing the border and turning back into evil militants.