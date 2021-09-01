Antifa Operative/School Teacher Indoctrinates Students With Communist Ideology

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Gabriel Gipe, the AP Government Teacher at Inderkum High School in Sacramento, California that we exposed proudly displays an ANTIFA flag in his classroom.
BREAKING: California High School AP Gov Teacher Admits Communist Indoctrination of Students
"I have an ANTIFA FLAG on my [classroom] wall"
"I have 180 DAYS to turn them into REVOLUTIONARIES"
This radical believes that his whole job as an educator is to train his students to be violent activists. Gipe says that he tries to indoctrinate them with as much as possible by “scaring the f-ck outta them,” because he only gets 180 days to “turn them into revolutionaries.”
Distribution by proxy is the answer to censorship.
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