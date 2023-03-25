BREAKING!! UK BANK RUNS COMING - PEOPLE ARE GETTING READY NOW!
This video is about the U.K. bank runs and the effects it has on other monetary products like gold, silver and Bitcoin. The popularity is 18,769 views on Mar 16, 2023. Some things are going up and others down. People are panicking. The mainstream media are saying there is nothing to worry about. Europe's banking stocks suffer biggest drop in a year. Price of oil is going down this week. SVB crisis have lost $465 billion in just 2 days. The markets went absolutely crazy. Mirrored
