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06 The Leo Frank Case Chapter II Police Reach Scene in Atlanta, Georgia 1913
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55 views • November 18, 2021
The Atlanta police received a shaky phone call from the night watchman at the National Pencil company at 3 in the morning on April 27, 1913. He found the body of a young factory worker who was molested and mutilated and dumped in the basement.
You can find more information in these two books:
The Murder of Little Mary Phagan by Mary Kean (Published in the late 1980s) by the great niece of the rape/slaying victim Little Mary Phagan (June 1, 1899 - April 26, 1913).
Secret Relationship Between Blacks and Jews Volume 3, The Leo Frank Case, The Lynching of a Guilty Man (Censored by Jeff Bezos at Amazon during Black History Month, February 2019)
You can find more information in these two books:
The Murder of Little Mary Phagan by Mary Kean (Published in the late 1980s) by the great niece of the rape/slaying victim Little Mary Phagan (June 1, 1899 - April 26, 1913).
Secret Relationship Between Blacks and Jews Volume 3, The Leo Frank Case, The Lynching of a Guilty Man (Censored by Jeff Bezos at Amazon during Black History Month, February 2019)
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