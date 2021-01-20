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GOOGLE “Unsportsmanlike” Trump’s FINAL Acts: Breaking On The Daily #53
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10 views • January 20, 2021
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Timestamps:
0:00 Tech lawsuits updates
11:58 Trump’s last moves in office
16:05 Biden’s immigration policy/ inauguration shenanigans
23:00 Max Boot’s TERRIBLE op-ed
31:00 Outro
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For those down here, watch Kamen Rider. ;)
https://archive.vn/2Sxio
https://archive.vn/o3n8d
https://archive.vn/Oz0c2
https://archive.vn/g2Az7
https://archive.vn/W4tbV
https://archive.vn/ODrVL
Timestamps:
0:00 Tech lawsuits updates
11:58 Trump’s last moves in office
16:05 Biden’s immigration policy/ inauguration shenanigans
23:00 Max Boot’s TERRIBLE op-ed
31:00 Outro
Support Me:
Subscribe Star: https://tinyurl.com/yxexxpbz
Join me on Locals: https://breakingonthedaily.locals.com/
BTC: bc1q0n6lmdzj48lkgyspng4ghynu72q0yyl23ych4f
ETH: 0xe80Ec0D14F60d050Fa5a0172Fb37791884c5b312
LTC: LgPyD3jTaCeydPmg6pxRbWhoJK9Zcwp1Jv
Subscribe on a good platform like BitChute: https://tinyurl.com/y33w9rga
Parler: https://tinyurl.com/y3aplq78
Odysee: https://odysee.com/@kelkidman:2
Utreon: https://utreon.com/c/KelKidman/
Brighteon: https://tinyurl.com/y5c29pjs
Rumble: https://rumble.com/c/c-317675
DLive: https://dlive.tv/KelKidman
Minds: https://tinyurl.com/y5wu6dxe
Gab: https://gab.com/kelkidman
#BigTech #AntiTrust #Trump
For those down here, watch Kamen Rider. ;)
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