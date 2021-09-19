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Truth About Deadly Remdesivir and Miracle Drug Ivermectin
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438 views • September 19, 2021
(9/15/2021) Dr. Bryan Ardis and Dr. Ryan Cole explain what these two different drugs do to the human body. They also explain the proper dosage of Ivermectin and how to get it shipped to your home. Links mentioned in the video are below:
Proof NIH has approved the use of Ivermectin to treat COVID: Table 2e. Characteristics of Antiviral Agents That Are Approved or Under Evaluation for the Treatment of COVID-19 (Last Updated: July 08, 2021): https://www.covid19treatmentguidelines.nih.gov/tables/table-2e/
Get Ivermectin shipped to your home: https://www.synergyhealthdpc.com/#
Full Dr. Ardis Show: https://www.brighteon.com/cd1f9540-9bf6-4a43-9a1d-3016b78c01c5
Proof NIH has approved the use of Ivermectin to treat COVID: Table 2e. Characteristics of Antiviral Agents That Are Approved or Under Evaluation for the Treatment of COVID-19 (Last Updated: July 08, 2021): https://www.covid19treatmentguidelines.nih.gov/tables/table-2e/
Get Ivermectin shipped to your home: https://www.synergyhealthdpc.com/#
Full Dr. Ardis Show: https://www.brighteon.com/cd1f9540-9bf6-4a43-9a1d-3016b78c01c5
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