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Novavax Joins the Bioweapon Lineup But Two Doctors are Ready
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235 views • February 05, 2022
Dr. Jane Ruby Show.
On today's episode of the Dr. Jane Ruby Show, Dr. Jane exposes the Truth about the next wave of bioweapons disguised as "safer" alternatives to the Pfizer and Moderna Clot Shots and it doesn't look any prettier. But all hope is not lost as Doctor-Cop Dr. Bill Lionberaer talks about his special work rescuing patients and their families from tyrranical hospitals and more hope from America's favorite frontline physician, Dr. Zev Zelenko, who shares his views on what the jabbed can do to improve health and avoid disaster and how to protect children during this mass genocide campaign.
Mirrored from https://rumble.com/vu2r8y-novavax-joins-the-bioweapon-lineup-but-two-doctors-are-ready.html
On today's episode of the Dr. Jane Ruby Show, Dr. Jane exposes the Truth about the next wave of bioweapons disguised as "safer" alternatives to the Pfizer and Moderna Clot Shots and it doesn't look any prettier. But all hope is not lost as Doctor-Cop Dr. Bill Lionberaer talks about his special work rescuing patients and their families from tyrranical hospitals and more hope from America's favorite frontline physician, Dr. Zev Zelenko, who shares his views on what the jabbed can do to improve health and avoid disaster and how to protect children during this mass genocide campaign.
Mirrored from https://rumble.com/vu2r8y-novavax-joins-the-bioweapon-lineup-but-two-doctors-are-ready.html
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