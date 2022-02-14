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Grand Jury - The Court of Public Opinion - Day 2 - Historical Background
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23 views • February 14, 2022
Grand Jury Proceeding by the Peoples´ Court of Public Opinion
Day 2 - Historical Background
A group of international lawyers and a judge are conducting a criminal investigation modelled after the United States Grand Jury proceedings in order to present to the public all available evidence of COVID-19 Crimes Against Humanity to date against "leaders, organizers, instigators and accomplices" who aided, abetted or actively participated in the formulation and execution of a common plan for a pandemic. This investigation is of the people, by the people and for the people, so YOU can be part of the jury.
Introduction
00:00:45 - Alex Thomson (Former GCHQ Officer)
00:46:55 - Matthew Ehret (Journalist, Author, Historian)
01:57:58 - Brian Gerrish (Public Speaker & Investigative Journalist, United Kingdom)
02:21:25 - Debi Evans (Former NHS Registered Nurse)
03:04:00 - Whitney Webb (Author & Investigative Journalist, USA)
Whistleblower Statements
03:32:15 - Introduction
03:36:49 - Footage provided by Whistleblower #2
03:40:45 - Footage provided by Roman Mironov
03:43:00 - Roman Mironov (Human Rights Defender)
03:46:20 - James Bush (Former Engineering and Operations Manager for Infectious Disease Research Center at Colorado University)
04:29:06 - Dr. Silvia Berendt (Former Legal Consultant at WHO and Pandemic Management Expert, Austria)
04:51:00 - Dr. Astrid Stuckelberger (International Health Scientist & Researcher, Switzerland)
05:45:45 - Closing remarks
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Day 2 - Historical Background
A group of international lawyers and a judge are conducting a criminal investigation modelled after the United States Grand Jury proceedings in order to present to the public all available evidence of COVID-19 Crimes Against Humanity to date against "leaders, organizers, instigators and accomplices" who aided, abetted or actively participated in the formulation and execution of a common plan for a pandemic. This investigation is of the people, by the people and for the people, so YOU can be part of the jury.
Introduction
00:00:45 - Alex Thomson (Former GCHQ Officer)
00:46:55 - Matthew Ehret (Journalist, Author, Historian)
01:57:58 - Brian Gerrish (Public Speaker & Investigative Journalist, United Kingdom)
02:21:25 - Debi Evans (Former NHS Registered Nurse)
03:04:00 - Whitney Webb (Author & Investigative Journalist, USA)
Whistleblower Statements
03:32:15 - Introduction
03:36:49 - Footage provided by Whistleblower #2
03:40:45 - Footage provided by Roman Mironov
03:43:00 - Roman Mironov (Human Rights Defender)
03:46:20 - James Bush (Former Engineering and Operations Manager for Infectious Disease Research Center at Colorado University)
04:29:06 - Dr. Silvia Berendt (Former Legal Consultant at WHO and Pandemic Management Expert, Austria)
04:51:00 - Dr. Astrid Stuckelberger (International Health Scientist & Researcher, Switzerland)
05:45:45 - Closing remarks
Brighteon : @OneDayDevineStream
https://www.brighteon.com/channels/onedaydevinestream
Odysee : @OneDayDevineStream
Rumble : @OneDayDevineStream
Bitchute : @OneDayDevineStream
Telegram News : @OneDayDevineNews
https://t.meOneDayDevineNews
Telegram Personal : @KevOneDayDevine
Instagram : @onedaydevine
GAB : @OneDayDevineNews
GETTR : @OneDayDevineNws
Clouthub : @OneDayDevineNews
Sponsored By OneDayDevine.com
Promo Code UNITY ( 7 % )
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