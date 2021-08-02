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(PART 3) WHY THE JAB DOES NOT WORK + NUREMBERG TRIALS - KAREN KINGSTON | DOUG BILLINGS
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164 views • August 02, 2021
20th July, 2021 - Here is Part 3 of 6 of Doug Billings interview with Karen Kingston. Karen Kingston gives her reasons why the JAB does not work, including the need for Nuremberg Trials for those responsible for CoVid19.
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Original Source : https://dougbillings.us/video/why-the-jab-doesnt-work-nuremberg-trials-for-those-responsible/
Citations :
https://www.govinfo.gov/content/pkg/USCODE-2012-title38/pdf/USCODE-2012-title38-partV-chap73-subchapIII-sec7331.pdf
https://www.fda.gov/media/144413/download - Page 1,9 (Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 Vaccine)
https://www.fda.gov/media/144637/download - (Moderna Covid-19 Vaccine)
https://www.fda.gov/media/146304/download - (Janssen (J&J) Covid-19 Vaccine)
https://www.cdc.gov/vaccines/covid-19/eua/index.html - (Fact Sheet for recipient and caregivers for all 3 Covid-19 vaccines)
U.S. FD&C Act Sect. 564, Title 21 U.S. Code 502(n) - (reserved). Link??
https://www.cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-ncov/vaccines/safety/JJUpdate.html
https://www.cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-ncov/vaccines/expect/after.html
https://www.fda.gov/media/97321/download - EUA for Medical Products and Related Authorities
https://www.cidrap.umn.edu/news-perspective/2020/01/china-releases-genetic-data-new-coronavirus-now-deadly
https://www.nature.com/articles/s41586-020-2008-3 - Edward Holmes gene sequencing post
https://cen.acs.org/pharmaceuticals/vaccines/tiny-tweak-behind-COVID-19/98/i38 - 'The Tiny Tweak Behind Covid-19 Vaccines'
https://science.sciencemag.org/content/367/6483/1260 - "Cryo-EM structure of the 2019-nCoV spike in the prefusion conformation"
Support Doug Billings by purchasing a membership package from his website. In the age of Big Tech censorship and corporate fascism, we need independent voices like Doug Billings to survive and thrive. Thank you in advance. https://dougbillings.us/membership-subscription-plans/
Original Source : https://dougbillings.us/video/why-the-jab-doesnt-work-nuremberg-trials-for-those-responsible/
Citations :
https://www.govinfo.gov/content/pkg/USCODE-2012-title38/pdf/USCODE-2012-title38-partV-chap73-subchapIII-sec7331.pdf
https://www.fda.gov/media/144413/download - Page 1,9 (Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 Vaccine)
https://www.fda.gov/media/144637/download - (Moderna Covid-19 Vaccine)
https://www.fda.gov/media/146304/download - (Janssen (J&J) Covid-19 Vaccine)
https://www.cdc.gov/vaccines/covid-19/eua/index.html - (Fact Sheet for recipient and caregivers for all 3 Covid-19 vaccines)
U.S. FD&C Act Sect. 564, Title 21 U.S. Code 502(n) - (reserved). Link??
https://www.cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-ncov/vaccines/safety/JJUpdate.html
https://www.cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-ncov/vaccines/expect/after.html
https://www.fda.gov/media/97321/download - EUA for Medical Products and Related Authorities
https://www.cidrap.umn.edu/news-perspective/2020/01/china-releases-genetic-data-new-coronavirus-now-deadly
https://www.nature.com/articles/s41586-020-2008-3 - Edward Holmes gene sequencing post
https://cen.acs.org/pharmaceuticals/vaccines/tiny-tweak-behind-COVID-19/98/i38 - 'The Tiny Tweak Behind Covid-19 Vaccines'
https://science.sciencemag.org/content/367/6483/1260 - "Cryo-EM structure of the 2019-nCoV spike in the prefusion conformation"
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