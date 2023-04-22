Americans Breathing POISON Air: REPORT: ⅓ Of America Lives With DANGEROUS Air POLLUTION

Stew Peters Show





April 21, 2023





Don’t just survive the toxic and polluted air but thrive and stay above the fray at http://FiltersSuck.com . Use promocode “STEW”.

Mike Dillon is back to reveal how you and your family can stay healthy and breathe clean air with the TriadAer purification system.

A mainstream media journalist recently tweeted then deleted a tweet reporting that chemtrails are in fact real.

Chemtrails are from planes that spray toxins into American skies on a daily basis.

Sometimes they are used to control the weather and other times they spew poisonous heavy metals into the air that eventually infect the human body.

The TriadAer purification system is able to remove the smallest of nanoparticles.

Air toxins from chemtrails are seeping in homes through HVAC systems.

This means everyone needs to be proactive and do something to ensure the air you and your family are breathing is purified.

Watch this new segment NOW at https://StewPeters.com!

Mirrored from https://rumble.com/v2jocts-americans-breathing-poison-air-report-of-america-lives-with-dangerous-air-p.html