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THEY’RE PLAYING WITH FIRE | Edwin Vieira JD PhD
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113 views • November 10, 2020
Far beyond whether we support a particular candidate or another - or neither, we should all be gravely concerned for the survival of our constitutional republic, given what history has taught us about how countries end once they cross the line to abandonment of rule of law, blatantly thwarting due process, censoring speech, and compiling lists of “enemies of the state.”
Can we yet step back from the precipice that many empires have hurled themselves and their people over before? Can we still reclaim a positive future for our children and grandchildren?
Constitutional attorney and advocate for the ordered freedom of a sovereign people, Dr Edwin Vieira, returns to Liberty and Finance to clearly establish where we find ourselves in this dangerous process, and to declare what our legitimate leaders must do to restore our country to its proper lawful foundation, … and what we the people must do if our leaders fail in this duty.
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The Information presented in Liberty and Finance is provided for educational and informational purposes only, without any express or implied warranty of any kind, including warranties of accuracy, completeness, or fitness for any particular purpose. The Information contained in or provided from or through this forum is not intended to be and does not constitute financial advice, investment advice, trading advice or any other advice. The Information on this forum and provided from or through this forum is general in nature and is not specific to you the User or anyone else. YOU SHOULD NOT MAKE ANY DECISION, FINANCIAL, INVESTMENTS, TRADING OR OTHERWISE, BASED ON ANY OF THE INFORMATION PRESENTED ON THIS FORUM WITHOUT UNDERTAKING INDEPENDENT DUE DILIGENCE AND CONSULTATION WITH A PROFESSIONAL BROKER OR COMPETENT FINANCIAL ADVISOR. You understand that you are using any and all Information available on or through this forum AT YOUR OWN RISK.
All Rights Reserved.
Can we yet step back from the precipice that many empires have hurled themselves and their people over before? Can we still reclaim a positive future for our children and grandchildren?
Constitutional attorney and advocate for the ordered freedom of a sovereign people, Dr Edwin Vieira, returns to Liberty and Finance to clearly establish where we find ourselves in this dangerous process, and to declare what our legitimate leaders must do to restore our country to its proper lawful foundation, … and what we the people must do if our leaders fail in this duty.
==================================
Acquire SILVER & GOLD at the best price of any listed dealer and support this channel!
email your name and phone number to [email protected]
Donate to Support Our Mission!
https://www.Patreon.com/ReluctantPreppers
or
https://www.paypal.me/ReluctantPreppers
==================
Subscribe to Be Notified When We Post to YouTube (it's FREE!) ► http://bit.ly/Subscribe-Free
The Information presented in Liberty and Finance is provided for educational and informational purposes only, without any express or implied warranty of any kind, including warranties of accuracy, completeness, or fitness for any particular purpose. The Information contained in or provided from or through this forum is not intended to be and does not constitute financial advice, investment advice, trading advice or any other advice. The Information on this forum and provided from or through this forum is general in nature and is not specific to you the User or anyone else. YOU SHOULD NOT MAKE ANY DECISION, FINANCIAL, INVESTMENTS, TRADING OR OTHERWISE, BASED ON ANY OF THE INFORMATION PRESENTED ON THIS FORUM WITHOUT UNDERTAKING INDEPENDENT DUE DILIGENCE AND CONSULTATION WITH A PROFESSIONAL BROKER OR COMPETENT FINANCIAL ADVISOR. You understand that you are using any and all Information available on or through this forum AT YOUR OWN RISK.
All Rights Reserved.
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