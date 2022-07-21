Highlights of Russian Military Operation in Ukraine on July 20, 2022 - Map, Music, Text

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Highlights of Russian Military Operation in Ukraine on July 20, 2022
▪️ In the morning, Ukrainian formations shelled Krupets checkpoint and border village of Gorodishche in Kursk region. In Belgorod region, AFU shelled Nekhoteyevka, killing a local resident.
▪️ Russian Armed Forces hit AFU positions in the border villages of Volfyne and Yastrubyne in Sumy region.
▪️ Russian artillery struck AFU positions in Chuhuiv and Kharkiv. AFU shelled Kozacha Lopan' and Tsupivka areas.
▪️ Russian Civil-Military Administration evacuates residents Kozacha Lopan', which is constantly shelled by AFU.
▪️ At Sivers'k outskirts, fighting for the dominant heights around Verhn'okam'yans'ke is under way.
▪️ Allied forces are pushing AFU out of Berestove. AFU artillery hinders allied forces from gaining a foothold in the village.
▪️ Fighting is taking place on the outskirts of Pokrovs'ke on the approaches to Soledar.
▪️ Ukrainian artillery continues daily shelling of Donetsk, Makiivka and Yasynuvata.
▪️ In Nikolaev direction, AFU twice attempted to break through Russian Armed Forces' defence line and cross Inhulets' near Andriivka. Both attempts were halted by accurate artillery fire.
▪️ AFU struck administrative building of nuclear power plant in Energodar using kamikaze drones.
▪️ In the morning , Ukrainian formations again shelled Antonivsʹkyy Bridge in Kherson with MLRS, after which local authorities restricted the operation of the infrastructure facility.
▪️ AFU command continues preparations for offensive in the south by shelling Russian Armed Forces positions, conducting reconnaissance in force.
▪️ Ukrainian Mi-8 helicopter was hit by MANPADS near Pervomais'ke.
▪️ Russian Armed Forces carried out overnight strikes against targets in Odessa region. Harpoon launcher positions, deployment points and training ground for reservists were hit.