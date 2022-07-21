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Highlights of Russian Military Operation in Ukraine on July 20, 2022 - Map, Music, Text
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
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Highlights of Russian Military Operation in Ukraine on July 20, 2022


▪️ In the morning, Ukrainian formations shelled Krupets checkpoint and border village of Gorodishche in Kursk region. In Belgorod region, AFU shelled Nekhoteyevka, killing a local resident.


▪️ Russian Armed Forces hit AFU positions in the border villages of Volfyne and Yastrubyne in Sumy region.


▪️ Russian artillery struck AFU positions in Chuhuiv and Kharkiv. AFU shelled Kozacha Lopan' and Tsupivka areas.


▪️ Russian Civil-Military Administration evacuates residents Kozacha Lopan', which is constantly shelled by AFU.


▪️ At Sivers'k outskirts, fighting for the dominant heights around Verhn'okam'yans'ke is under way.


▪️ Allied forces are pushing AFU out of Berestove. AFU artillery hinders allied forces from gaining a foothold in the village.


▪️ Fighting is taking place on the outskirts of Pokrovs'ke on the approaches to Soledar.


▪️ Ukrainian artillery continues daily shelling of Donetsk, Makiivka and Yasynuvata.


▪️ In Nikolaev direction, AFU twice attempted to break through Russian Armed Forces' defence line and cross Inhulets' near Andriivka. Both attempts were halted by accurate artillery fire.


▪️ AFU struck administrative building of nuclear power plant in Energodar using kamikaze drones.


▪️ In the morning , Ukrainian formations again shelled Antonivsʹkyy Bridge in Kherson with MLRS, after which local authorities restricted the operation of the infrastructure facility.


▪️ AFU command continues preparations for offensive in the south by shelling Russian Armed Forces positions, conducting reconnaissance in force.


▪️ Ukrainian Mi-8 helicopter was hit by MANPADS near Pervomais'ke.


▪️ Russian Armed Forces carried out overnight strikes against targets in Odessa region. Harpoon launcher positions, deployment points and training ground for reservists were hit.

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russiagenocideww3ukrainenatodonetskdonbassukraine war
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