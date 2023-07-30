Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
Spiritual leadership begins within the WORD!
channel image
PRB Ministry
27 Subscribers
6 views
Published 15 hours ago

1Thess lesson #116. The job of the pastor is to diligently study and accurately handle the WORD. The Believer is called to remain positive toward Bible Doctrine and walking in the new nature. When this combination unfolds habitually, this leads to spiritual growth and discernment so as not to be fooled by Satan's counterfeits. 

Keywords
godjesus christbible studychristianityspiritual warfareend times

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2023 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket