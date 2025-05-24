Multipolar world order forming DESPITE West 'clinging on' to globalization says Russia’s FM

Lavrov praises Global South states for 'fighting neo-colonialism, strengthening sovereignty' in face of Western pressure.

Lavrov is speaking at the 33rd Assembly of the Council on Foreign and Defense Policy

MULTIPOLARITY ISN’T TREND — IT’S THE FUTURE: Lavrov drops reality check on West

“The most important and defining trend is still the emergence of a multipolar world. We believe this is a natural process,” the Russian foreign minister said at the 33rd Assembly of the Council on Foreign and Defense Policy.

The Global South and East see it as a shot at real independence — and a way out of the West’s neo-colonial grip, he noted.

As for the West? Lavrov says they have a very mixed reaction to the growing role of multilateralism in international affairs.