Through the Eyes of a Child Prisoner

The child Yousef Amouri, 17 years old, entered prison on 11/9/2023 during an Israeli invasion of the city of Jenin. Among the martyrs of that day was the resistance fighter Ayham Amer. The prisoner Yousef suffered from extremely difficult detention conditions, as he was infected with the skin disease Scabies. It is worth noting that he is the brother of the wounded Ashraf Amouri, who was injured along with the martyr Samih Abu Al-Wafa in the invasion of 7/3/2023.
Reporting: Obada Tahyane
Filmed: 16/11/2024
