Chairman Mao Statue in Guiyang China, with Brian Ruhe

In January 2016, I went to China to Guizhou province to the capitol city of Guiyang. I was on the bus with my friend talking to me and I filmed this statue of Chairman Mao. Many were torn down but this one remains. Probably there since the 1950s.
