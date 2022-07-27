What do we do with these passages?

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Link to Timeline PDF:https://drive.google.com/file/d/1JQ5kytJ5Falk5z_3ecg62D7jHxgtEVmf/view?usp=sharing The Beast in Revelation: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=HXmysF6L6lw&list=PLTxyhlH52QW91NSgSp5Qrqu4f94Lg3rEN The "Messiah in Daniel": https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=X6ov64TxUsI&list=PLTxyhlH52QW93Texi_c16vAmxddEjZSs4 "Wrath, Rapture, Seals and Signs: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Mmk8TE-8wLU&list=PLTxyhlH52QW8aF6_YuDrB6JAbbopEb1zn Olivet Timeline: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=lESA_QfE8d4&list=PLTxyhlH52QW_Rh3P3D590apI2CqTQsU6F Fig Tree prophecy: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=BXmKMILfLTg&list=PLTxyhlH52QW9nDa2DycYKa_gNAixe4jbm