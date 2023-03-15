Incredible Weeping Virgin Mary Statue MOVES, Changes Colour and Heals the Sick! IRELAND!

Mother & Refuge of the End Times





March 15, 2023





Tom Powers said multiple people have seen the figure of the Lord's mother making various movements. Reported in Ireland, 2016.

A man who claims he can talk to God has revealed his statue of the Virgin Mary has been MOVING and changing colour.

Tom Powers, 73, from Tralee, Co Kerry, Irland, said multiple people that he has "healed" have seen the figure of the Lord's mother making various movements, as well as her face changing colour.

The statue is located in Tom's 'Healing Surgery', where he said people come from far and wide to have their life-threatening health problems solved.

Tom told the Irish Mirror: "People have seen tears coming from the eyes, others have seen changes in the colour of the face.

"There's been movement in the head, the arms, even the eyes.

"One woman came out crying her eyes out after she saw a tear in the eye of the statue."





"She wants to show herself to her people."





Tom became something of a celebrity in the UK in the 1980s, appearing on TV and in newspaper articles with stories of his miracle cures, even appearing in his own Channel 4 documentary.

The Kerry man revealed he was the subject of a 'miracle' himself while living in London in 1982.

He explained he was praying in his kitchen to God when a great white light started coming towards him.





Mirrored from https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=3Di0uBFbYZ0