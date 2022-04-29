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코로나 백신 접종자 94%가 백신 접종자94% of corona vaccinators are vaccinated
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82 views • April 29, 2022
최근 코로나 확진자 중 94%가 백신 접종자, 왜?…질병청 답변 들어보니
출처 : 조선일보 | 네이버
- http://naver.me/G4wpaVKp
출처 : 조선일보 | 네이버
- http://naver.me/G4wpaVKp
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