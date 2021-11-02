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Atheism Is Madness: 'Gate Keepers' [02.11.2021]
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23 views • November 03, 2021
'Satan and his puppets knows their time is short! Lord Jesus Christ is coming soon - REPENT, believe in the Gospel, Be Born Again'
'I love all my subscribers because they know the depths of Satan. We are the light! Darkness cannot reign unrestrained until we are removed.'
Me: Great work as always, Copenhagen Denmark are follow and sharing to :)
Here in Denmark about 99,9 % are 'sleeping', also my hole family :(
Inc my own 25 year old daughter... Zzzzz...
1,77 Subs, you should have at least 100K subs :)
Siencierly Kim Osbøl Copenhagen Denmark
Created 1 year, 6 months ago
- 3418 subscribers - 2997 videos - 864.918 views
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/osboel/
313 views Nov 2, 2021
Atheism Is Madness
1.77K subscribers
https://youtu.be/2Ur4DU9t6SY
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCCpnaMKfRxp1T4ri6p1X11w
'I love all my subscribers because they know the depths of Satan. We are the light! Darkness cannot reign unrestrained until we are removed.'
Me: Great work as always, Copenhagen Denmark are follow and sharing to :)
Here in Denmark about 99,9 % are 'sleeping', also my hole family :(
Inc my own 25 year old daughter... Zzzzz...
1,77 Subs, you should have at least 100K subs :)
Siencierly Kim Osbøl Copenhagen Denmark
Created 1 year, 6 months ago
- 3418 subscribers - 2997 videos - 864.918 views
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/osboel/
313 views Nov 2, 2021
Atheism Is Madness
1.77K subscribers
https://youtu.be/2Ur4DU9t6SY
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCCpnaMKfRxp1T4ri6p1X11w
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