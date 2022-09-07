A Healthy Family with Sheri Kennedy

Do you struggle with low energy, poor sleep, weight gain, losing hair, brain fog, fibromyalgia, or other unexplained symptoms? Does your doctor tell you that your tests are all “normal,” but you don’t feel normal? That’s Sheri’s story.



The fact is that 95% of people fall “within range.”





In 2008 Sheri tool the advice of her husband and called the Hotze Health & Wellness Center in hopes that she would find answers and natural solutions to her symptoms. It wasn’t long before her health improved, and she was feeling 20 years younger! A few changes to her diet, vitamins and minerals and natural thyroid was a game changer for Sheri’s life and for her family!





In addition to becoming an advocate of the wellness center, Sheri’s entire family have become guests as well after seeing her success. Sheri’s husband and children were diagnosed with Hashimoto’s (autoimmune thyroiditis) and treated successfully after going undiagnosed for so many years!





Learn more about Sheri’s story and the specific therapies that regained her energy, mental focus, and helped her lose weight…feeling 20 years younger!





Watch now and subscribe to our podcasts at www.HotzePodcast.com





If you have any of the signs and symptoms mentioned on this podcast, take our free symptom checker test at https://www.hotzehwc.com/symptom-checker/



