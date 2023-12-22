Create New Account
An Immigrant Who Just Came Over the Border Into Arizona Illegally From Guinea, Africa
States that he has been INSTRUCTED to go to an address written on a piece of a paper that is in Philadelphia.

The address that is listed is for a “Community Center” in the city.

WHO (United Nations) is “instructing” them to go WHERE (Major Cities), and for WHAT purpose???

Source @Real World News

